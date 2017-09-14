HCA wrong target of Ancaster well fight, group told

“There’s a provincial election coming up and that’s a big opportunity.”

Chris Krucker, who led the Save Our Spring delegation, said he believes the well’s land title requires the authority to maintain public access to the water “in perpetuity,” but is willing to collaborate with Ferguson and others to find a political solution.

Krucker said his group’s survey of 350 well users found about half live within 10 kilometres and go there because their home’s water isn’t potable.

Many people also prefer the water’s minerals, he said.

“The direction to purify the water or to try to eliminate minerals is not a first step for the community,” Krucker said. “The interest is to keep the water as healthy as it is.”

Another closure opponent contended the science behind the new arsenic limit is being manipulated by beverage companies who want to privatize water and there’s no evidence levels in the Ancaster well pose any harm.

Erin Davis said the new limit — adopted by the United States 16 years ago — is based mostly on suspect studies in Taiwan and there is no Canadian research to back it up.

“I believe that this arsenic is a red herring and created by, I’m affectionately referring them to, the bottled water mafia,” she said. “The directive is to regulate our drinking water, take it away from us all over and sequester the aquifers underneath.”

According to Health Canada, a population of 100,000 people drinking 1.5 litres of water with arsenic at 10 parts per billion for 70 years could expect three to 39 additional lung, bladder or liver cancers when all other factors are excluded.

That compares to an additional eight to 97 cancers drinking water at the present limit of 25 parts per billion.



